OU softball: Sooners fall to No. 6 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

Grace Green

Sophomore utility Grace Green looks to OU Head Coach Patty Gasso before batting during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

The Sooners (15-4) fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the NFCA Coaches poll.

Oklahoma dropped after finishing 4-1 in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman, where they dropped a game to North Texas, 4-3.

The Sooners already have four losses through 19 games, as opposed to last season when they only had six the entire year. 

Other Big 12 teams in the rankings are No. 3 Texas, No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 21 Baylor. 

The Sooners return to action in a mid-week matchup against Wichita State at 6 p.m March 4 in Norman.

