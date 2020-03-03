OU softball: Sooners fall to No. 6 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

The Sooners (15-4) fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the NFCA Coaches poll.
#NCAASoftball @NFCAorg Coaches Poll 🥎 📅 March 3, 20201️⃣ @UCLASoftball 2️⃣ @UWSoftball 3️⃣ @TexasSoftball 4️⃣ @ArizonaSoftball 5️⃣ @LSUsoftball 6️⃣-2️⃣5️⃣: https://t.co/wNCMxm5xoY pic.twitter.com/9ApvLv0uli— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) March 3, 2020
Oklahoma dropped after finishing 4-1 in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman, where they dropped a game to North Texas, 4-3.
The Sooners already have four losses through 19 games, as opposed to last season when they only had six the entire year.
Other Big 12 teams in the rankings are No. 3 Texas, No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 21 Baylor.
The Sooners return to action in a mid-week matchup against Wichita State at 6 p.m March 4 in Norman.
