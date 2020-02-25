You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners fall to No. 5 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

Gasso

Head coach Partty Gasso smiles at a player in the game against Oklahoma State May 31, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Sooners (11-3) fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in the weekly National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

Oklahoma finished the Mary Nutter Classic with a record of 3-2, losing their final two games of the weekend to No. 2 Washington and Wisconsin.

The offense struggled all weekend in Palm Springs, California, despite strong efforts from the top three hitters junior Taylon Snow, junior Jocelyn Alo and freshman Kinzie Hansen, who are batting .351, .381 and .447, respectively this season. 

Oklahoma will play at 3 p.m. Feb. 28 in its home opener against Northwestern in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.

