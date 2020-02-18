You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners drop to No. 3 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

  • Updated
Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso coaches in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Sooners (8-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the weekly edition of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma finished the weekend in Tucson, Arizona at the Hillenbrand Invitational with a 4-1 record, highlighted by an extra-innings victory over then No. 4 Arizona. 

Fellow Big 12 opponents Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech appeared in the rankings at No. 4, No. 14 and No. 20, respectively.

The Sooners continue tournament season in the Mary Nutter Classic at 12:30 p.m Feb. 21 in Cathedral City, California against Nebraska.

