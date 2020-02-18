OU softball: Sooners drop to No. 3 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

The Sooners (8-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the weekly edition of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning.
#NCAASoftball @NFCAorg Coaches Poll 🥎 📅 February 18, 20201️⃣ @UCLASoftball 2️⃣ @UWSoftball 3️⃣ @OU_Softball 4️⃣ @TexasSoftball5️⃣ @ArizonaSoftball 6️⃣-2️⃣5️⃣: https://t.co/wNCMxm5xoY pic.twitter.com/irOfgNTnmw— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) February 18, 2020
Oklahoma finished the weekend in Tucson, Arizona at the Hillenbrand Invitational with a 4-1 record, highlighted by an extra-innings victory over then No. 4 Arizona.
Fellow Big 12 opponents Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech appeared in the rankings at No. 4, No. 14 and No. 20, respectively.
The Sooners continue tournament season in the Mary Nutter Classic at 12:30 p.m Feb. 21 in Cathedral City, California against Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.