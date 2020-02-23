OU softball: Sooners drop second straight game with 4-3 loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma (11-3) lost to Wisconsin (8-6) in their final game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. It is the Sooners’ second straight loss.
The Sooners got down 4-0 in the top of the second inning and could never overcome the deficit. The inning was filled with uncharacteristic mistakes by Oklahoma, as the Badgers scored three of their four runs on an error, a bunt and a hit by pitch.
Oklahoma made its best effort at a comeback, as it put up three runs in the bottom of the third.
Junior Jocelyn Alo got the Sooners on the board, hitting a single to left field and bringing home Alycia Flores. Freshman Kinzie Hansen continued her stellar play at the plate, as she brought in Mackenzie Donihoo for her 16th RBI of the season, cutting the lead to 4-2. Junior Lynnsie Elam brought in another runner, and cut the lead to just one.
Oklahoma just couldn’t keep it going at the plate and lost their second consecutive game, 4-3.
The Sooners’ will be back in Norman this weekend for their first home series of the 2020 season when they compete in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament. Their first game will be against Northwestern ot 3 p.m. on Friday.
