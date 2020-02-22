You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeated by Washington, 12-2

Lyons

Freshman shortstop Grace Lyons throws to first in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (11-2) fell to No. 2 Washington (13-1), 12-2, Saturday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Senior Gisele "G" Juarez made her second start of the year but she was taken out of the game after one inning of work. Juarez has yet to pitch more than two innings in a single game this season.

The top third of the lineup is proving to carry the Sooners' offense yet again, with four of their five hits coming from junior Taylon Snow, junior Jocelyn Alo and freshman Kinzie Hansen. 

Junior Lynnsie Elam has cooled off since hitting four home runs in the Hillenbrand Invitational last week . She's 2-11 at the plate and hasn't collected a hit since the opening match against Nebraska on Friday.

The Sooners conclude their weekend at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California against Wisconsin. 

