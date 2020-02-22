OU softball: Sooners defeated by Washington, 12-2

No. 3 Oklahoma (11-2) fell to No. 2 Washington (13-1), 12-2, Saturday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Senior Gisele "G" Juarez made her second start of the year but she was taken out of the game after one inning of work. Juarez has yet to pitch more than two innings in a single game this season.
The top third of the lineup is proving to carry the Sooners' offense yet again, with four of their five hits coming from junior Taylon Snow, junior Jocelyn Alo and freshman Kinzie Hansen.
Junior Lynnsie Elam has cooled off since hitting four home runs in the Hillenbrand Invitational last week . She's 2-11 at the plate and hasn't collected a hit since the opening match against Nebraska on Friday.
The Sooners conclude their weekend at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California against Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.