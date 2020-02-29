OU softball: Sooners defeat North Texas in second game of doubleheader, 15-8

The Sooners (14-4) defeated North Texas (15-4) by the score of 15-8 in the second game of a tournament doubleheader Saturday.
The game was highlighted by the fourth and fifth innings, when Oklahoma accumulated 10 hits and scored 10 runs.Freshman Kinzie Hansen hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth for her second home run of the game.
Freshman Macy McAdoo got the start in the circle for the Sooners — she only got two outs before being replaced by senior Shannon Saile after giving up four runs. Saile gave up five hits, four runs and struck out seven batters over five innings of work. Freshman Olivia Rains finished out the final inning.
Freshman Alycia Flores was the spark of the huge fourth inning, she led off the inning with a double, then ended the inning with another double, this time scoring two runners.
Oklahoma plays their final game of the weekend at 12 p.m. March 1 to finish off the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman.
