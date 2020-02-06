You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners defeat Nevada, 9-3, in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Saile

Then-junior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile pitches in the second game against Alabama on June 2, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Nevada (0-1), 9-3, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Thursday night.

The Sooners got the scoring started early courtesy of a two-run single in the first inning by freshman Kinzie Hansen to push the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom half of the first, Nevada answered back with an RBI double to cut the lead to just one, but the Sooners were too much to handle.

Oklahoma went on to win 9-3 behind big nights from newcomers Hansen and freshman Rylie Boone, who finished 2-5 with four RBIs and 2-5 with two runs scored, respectively.

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle, going five innings and allowing only one earned run on three hits while tallying nine strikeouts. 

The Sooners will continue their season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Long Beach State at 12:30 p.m CT Friday, Feb. 7.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments