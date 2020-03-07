You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeat Murray State, 6-1

  • Updated
Kinzie Hansen

Freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (19-4) defeated Murray State (12-9), 6-1, on Saturday at home.

The Sooners were headlined by redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal, who pitched seven innings and gave up just 3 hits and earned eight strikeouts — a career high.

OU picked up seven hits, four coming from sophomores Grace Lyons and Grace Green.

The Sooners picked up home runs from freshman Kinzie Hansen and Alycia Flores. Hansen hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, and Flores hit her first-career home run the next inning.

The Sooners play the second game of a doubleheader against Murray State at 5 p.m.

