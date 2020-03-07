You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeat Missouri State, 3-2, with walk-off single

Lynnsie Elam

Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam celebrates while running the bases after hitting a home run during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (20-4) defeated Missouri State (7-10) 3-2 on Saturday in walk-off fashion.

Junior Lynnsie Elam walked it off with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score freshman Kinzie Hansen. 

Freshman pitcher Olivia Rains struggled early, but rebounded and gave up zero runs and one hit after the first inning. Senior Shannon Saile continued her strong play after entering the sixth inning. Saile pitched three scoreless innings and picked up six strikeouts.

OU picked up just four hits, and scored two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a home run by junior Jocelyn Alo. 

The Sooners play their next game against New Mexico State at 3 p.m. on March 13 in Norman.

