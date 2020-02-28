You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeat Abilene Christian, 4-2

Lynnsie Elam

Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam smiles while running after hitting a home run during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

Oklahoma (13-3) defeated Abilene Christian (7-11), 4-2, in the second game of a doubleheader in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman.

The Sooners displayed their power by scoring three of their four runs courtesy of solo home runs by junior Lynnsie Elam, junior Eliyah Flores and freshman Raylee Pogue. For Pogue, it was the first home run of her career and for Flores, her first home run since her freshman year.

Redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal had a strong start, pitching six innings while giving up four hits and picking up five strikeouts.

The Sooners take on North Texas at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in their third game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament. 

