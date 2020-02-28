OU softball: Sooners defeat Abilene Christian, 4-2

Oklahoma (13-3) defeated Abilene Christian (7-11), 4-2, in the second game of a doubleheader in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman.
The Sooners displayed their power by scoring three of their four runs courtesy of solo home runs by junior Lynnsie Elam, junior Eliyah Flores and freshman Raylee Pogue. For Pogue, it was the first home run of her career and for Flores, her first home run since her freshman year.
Redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal had a strong start, pitching six innings while giving up four hits and picking up five strikeouts.
The Sooners take on North Texas at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in their third game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.