OU softball: Sooners debut at No. 3 in National FastPitch Coaches Association poll

The Sooners will start the season ranked third by the the National FastPitch Coaches Association, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
NFCA #NCAASoftball Preseason Coaches Poll1️⃣ @UWSoftball 2️⃣ @AlabamaSB 3️⃣ @OU_Softball 4️⃣ @UCLASoftball 5️⃣ @ArizonaSoftball Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/yjeOq3KhM2 pic.twitter.com/zcD0y2OlWu— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) January 28, 2020
The rest of the top five is headlined by Washington, Alabama, UCLA and Arizona, respectively. Fellow Big 12 teams Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech came in at 6th, 13th and 18th, respectively.
The Sooners come into the season after they were swept in the Women’s College World Series final by UCLA. The 2020 roster returns 10 players from the previous season in which the Sooners finished 57-6 and were tied for the least amount of losses in Division 1.
Oklahoma begins its season Feb. 6th in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against Nevada.
