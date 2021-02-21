OU softball: Sooners best Houston, 5-3, in 2nd game of road double-header

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (6-0) defeated Houston (2-3), 5-3, in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners were able to escape their second game of a double-header against the Cougars without senior utility Nicole Mendes, senior infielder Taylon Snow, senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal, who all missed Sunday’s games due to COVID-19 protocols.
The #Sooners will be without Nicole Mendes, Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Brooke Vestal this weekend due to contact tracing protocols.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 21, 2021
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo gave OU an early lead by hitting a home run in the top of the first inning. No more runs would be scored by either team until the bottom of the third inning when Houston scored two runs off of two different throwing errors by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and freshman utility Jayda Coleman.
Oklahoma would reclaim the lead after junior infielder Grace Lyons hit a three-run home run, batting in Alo and Coleman to take a 4-2 lead. The Cougars responded later in the inning with a home run to bring the score to 4-3.
The Sooners scored the last run of the game in the top of the seventh when junior utility Grace Green batted in Lyons on a RBI single. In her season debut, redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile proceeded to close out the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start on the circle for the Sooners, pitching in five-and-one-third innings and earning eight strikeouts, while allowing three hits with one home run. Saile finished the remaining one-and-two-thirds innings.
OU recorded 12 hits and two home runs with three errors in the game. Alo and Lyons were the motor for the Sooners’ offense, combining for a total of five hits, two home runs and four RBIs.
Oklahoma will take on Tarleton State in Houston, Texas on Monday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. CT.
