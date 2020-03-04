OU softball: Sooners beat Wichita State, 8-5, at home

Oklahoma (16-4) beat Wichita State, (8-13) 8-5, on Wednesday evening in Norman.
The Sooners got down early, falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning. The Sooners responded quickly, however, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to give them a 5-4 lead.
Freshman Mackenzie Donihoo got the scoring started when she blasted a double to center, bringing in Eliyah Flores and Lynnsie Elam. Sophomore Grace Lyons joined in on the fun, hitting a moonshot to center and bringing in three runs.
Oklahoma’s bats never cooled off, and the Shockers’ offense couldn’t keep up. The Sooners went on to win it, 8-5.
The Sooners will be back in action on Friday afternoon, as they take on Mercer at 2:30 in the first game of a doubleheader in Norman.
