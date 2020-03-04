OU softball: Sooners beat Wichita State, 8-5, at home

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grace Lyons, Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore infielder Grace Lyons, junior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen celebrate after scoring during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

Oklahoma (16-4) beat Wichita State, (8-13) 8-5, on Wednesday evening in Norman. 

The Sooners got down early, falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning. The Sooners responded quickly, however, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to give them a 5-4 lead. 

Freshman Mackenzie Donihoo got the scoring started when she blasted a double to center, bringing in Eliyah Flores and Lynnsie Elam. Sophomore Grace Lyons joined in on the fun, hitting a moonshot to center and bringing in three runs. 

Oklahoma’s bats never cooled off, and the Shockers’ offense couldn’t keep up. The Sooners went on to win it, 8-5.

The Sooners will be back in action on Friday afternoon, as they take on Mercer at 2:30 in the first game of a doubleheader in Norman.

