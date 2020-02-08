OU softball: Sooners beat George Washington, 5-2, in first game of double header

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated George Washington University (0-5), 5-2, in the first game of a double header on Saturday night in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
After trailing in the top of the third, the bats came alive for the Sooners, as they put up 5 runs to hand George Washington University its fifth straight loss.
Junior Jocelyn Alo got the Sooners’ offense started, as she brought in freshman Rylie Boone with a single to left field.
Junior Lynnsie Elam got it going as well, as she slammed a home run to left field, tying the game 2-2.
.@lynn_elam22 ties us up!! 💣🎥 @FloSoftball | https://t.co/eKIEAdwj6E pic.twitter.com/2Ps828qRT0— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 9, 2020
Freshman Kenize Hansen continued her RBI hot streak, as she brought in Mackenzie Donihoo to give the Sooners the lead, 3-2. Hansen now has eight RBIs in three games.
The Sooners never looked back and went on to win it, 5-2.
The play of the night goes to the Sooners’ defense, as Grace Lyons, Mackenzie Donihoo and Kenzie Hansen connected to complete a crucial double play.
ʙᴀɴɢ, ʙᴀɴɢ, ʙᴀɴɢ Lyons, Donihoo and Hansen connect for the double-play early!🎥 @FloSoftball | https://t.co/eKIEAdwj6E pic.twitter.com/vBj1liszct— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 9, 2020
The Sooners play their second game of a double-header tonight against BYU, coming up at 8:30 p.m. CT.
