OU softball: Sooners announce regular season TV schedule

No. 2 Oklahoma will have 22 games televised this season, OU’s athletic department announced Wednesday.
Seven games will be on FOX Sports Oklahoma, five on Sooner Sports TV powered by FOX Sports, two on FSOK+, one on FOX Sports Network, one on FOX Sports One and three on the family of ESPN.
The three games on ESPN will be nationally televised, which include March 22 against No. 6 Texas, April 25 against No.17 Texas Tech and May 2 against No.16 Oklahoma State.
OU’s first televised game will be against Wichita State on FSOK+ at 6 p.m Mar. 4.
