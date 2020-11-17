OU softball: Sooners announce hiring of Erin Arevalo as volunteer assistant coach

The Sooners announced Tuesday that Erin Arevalo is joining the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach.
NEWS | #Sooners announce hiring of Erin Arevalo as volunteer assistant coach. #ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/4EixziAobC pic.twitter.com/OluJ7MNYTz— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) November 17, 2020
Before joining the Sooners’ coaching staff, Arevalo served as pitching coach for Indiana State for three seasons from 2018-2020. She also served as an assistant coach at Samford University for two seasons from 2016-2017.
The Lathrop, California native was a pitcher for the University of Georgia from 2009-2012, appearing in two Women’s College World Series during her time there.
The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.
