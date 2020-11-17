You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners announce hiring of Erin Arevalo as volunteer assistant coach

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Eliyah Flores, Raylee Pogue and Patty Gasso

Junior utility Eliyah Flores and freshman utility Raylee Pogue stand next to head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced Tuesday that Erin Arevalo is joining the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Before joining the Sooners’ coaching staff, Arevalo served as pitching coach for Indiana State for three seasons from 2018-2020. She also served as an assistant coach at Samford University for two seasons from 2016-2017.

The Lathrop, California native was a pitcher for the University of Georgia from 2009-2012, appearing in two Women’s College World Series during her time there.

The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments