OU softball: Sooners announce fall exhibition schedule

Oklahoma announced eight fall exhibition games to be played at Marita Hynes Field, the team announced Tuesday.
The Sooners will open up with a double header on Oct. 4 against Trinity Valley Community College and Steward Community College, and will wrap up the fall slate with UT-Arlington on Nov. 1.
Last season, coach Patty Gasso's squad posted a 57-6 record and a fourth consecutive Women's College World Series appearance. The Sooners reached the championship series and were swept by UCLA in two games.
