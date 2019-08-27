You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners announce fall exhibition schedule

Juarez

Junior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez cheers after a strikeout to end the sixth inning in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma announced eight fall exhibition games to be played at Marita Hynes Field, the team announced Tuesday. 

The Sooners will open up with a double header on Oct. 4 against Trinity Valley Community College and Steward Community College, and will wrap up the fall slate with UT-Arlington on Nov. 1.

Last season, coach Patty Gasso's squad posted a 57-6 record and a fourth consecutive Women's College World Series appearance. The Sooners reached the championship series and were swept by UCLA in two games.

