OU softball: Sooners annouce 2020 schedule

Team

The OU softball team gathers around home plate after Sami Skelly hit a home run in the game against Baylor April 7.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma announced its schedule for the 2020 season, head coach Patty Gasso and athletic director Joe Castiglione announced Wednesday morning.

The Sooners start the season with five straight tournaments, including a west-coast slate of games in Mexico, Arizona and California. Their season begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on February 6th. 

The Sooners return to Norman for their first home game March 6th after playing 20 games in an array of tournaments in the OU Softball tournament.

Oklahoma lost four key starters in seniors Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Fale Aviu and Caleigh Clifton — who all made appearances in three Women’s College World Series final.

The new-look Sooners led by returners pitcher Gisele “G” Juarez, outfielder Jocelyn Alo the Division 1 record holder for most home runs by a freshman in a single season with 30 and the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year first basemen Grace Green. 

These Sooners have big shoes to fill with the team one year removed from the regular season record for longest win-streak with 39 in a row.

