OU softball: Sooners annouce 2020 schedule

Oklahoma announced its schedule for the 2020 season, head coach Patty Gasso and athletic director Joe Castiglione announced Wednesday morning.
NEWS | #Sooners announce 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ schedule. 🔴 Tournaments in Mexico, Arizona and California 🌴⚪️ More than half of regular season games at Marita Hynes 🏠🔴 12 matchups against ‘19 NCAA tourney teams, including four Supers and three WCWS teams 💪➡️ https://t.co/iMLoue1vLz pic.twitter.com/WrJo1CeNqw— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) December 4, 2019
The Sooners start the season with five straight tournaments, including a west-coast slate of games in Mexico, Arizona and California. Their season begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on February 6th.
The Sooners return to Norman for their first home game March 6th after playing 20 games in an array of tournaments in the OU Softball tournament.
Oklahoma lost four key starters in seniors Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Fale Aviu and Caleigh Clifton — who all made appearances in three Women’s College World Series final.
The new-look Sooners led by returners pitcher Gisele “G” Juarez, outfielder Jocelyn Alo the Division 1 record holder for most home runs by a freshman in a single season with 30 and the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year first basemen Grace Green.
These Sooners have big shoes to fill with the team one year removed from the regular season record for longest win-streak with 39 in a row.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.