You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners adjust schedule for Courtyard Marriott Tournament due to anticipated weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grace Green, Lynnsie Elam and Patty Gasso

Sophomore utility Grace Green and junior catcher Lynnsie Elam talk to head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Wichita State on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced Wednesday that they have adjusted the schedule of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament due to anticipated weather on Friday morning.

Oklahoma will start the weekend with a match against Sam Houston State on Friday evening, followed by two games against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT and Louisiana Monroe at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

OU’s final two games of the weekend will be rematches against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT and Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The Sooners’ first match against Sam Houston State will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments