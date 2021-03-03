OU softball: Sooners adjust schedule for Courtyard Marriott Tournament due to anticipated weather

The Sooners announced Wednesday that they have adjusted the schedule of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament due to anticipated weather on Friday morning.
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 🏠 We've adjusted the schedule due to anticipated weather Friday morning. 🥎️Courtyard Marriott Tournament📍 Marita Hynes Field🆚 Sam Houston, No. 18 Missouri, ULM🗓 March 5-7📺 @FOXSportsOK & @SoonerSportsTV#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/KObgESyi5d— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 3, 2021
Oklahoma will start the weekend with a match against Sam Houston State on Friday evening, followed by two games against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT and Louisiana Monroe at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
OU’s final two games of the weekend will be rematches against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT and Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.
The Sooners’ first match against Sam Houston State will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.