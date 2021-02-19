You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners adjust double-header against Houston, add game with Tarleton State

Patty Gasso and umpire

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to an umpire during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After its games against UTSA and Sam Houston State on Friday were canceled by inclement weather, OU has moved its Saturday double header against Houston to Sunday and added a game against Tarleton State on Monday.

The Sooners are coming off four run-rule victories in their first four games of the season, including an NCAA single-game record 13 home run performance against UTEP in the season opener.

Oklahoma will play in its two games at Houston on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and against Tarleton State in Houston on Monday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. CT.

