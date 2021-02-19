OU softball: Sooners adjust double-header against Houston, add game with Tarleton State

After its games against UTSA and Sam Houston State on Friday were canceled by inclement weather, OU has moved its Saturday double header against Houston to Sunday and added a game against Tarleton State on Monday.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄#Sooners will play a doubleheader with Houston Sunday at 12 p.m./2:30 p.m. CT and cap the trip with an 11 a.m. game vs. Tarleton State on Monday (played at UH). Games vs. UH will be available on ESPN+‼️ pic.twitter.com/5aNUwgddzF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 19, 2021
The Sooners are coming off four run-rule victories in their first four games of the season, including an NCAA single-game record 13 home run performance against UTEP in the season opener.
Oklahoma will play in its two games at Houston on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and against Tarleton State in Houston on Monday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. CT.
