OU softball: Sooners add volunteer analyst Sam Marder to staff

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso claps during the game against Wichita State on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced the addition of three-time All-American Sam Marder as a volunteer analyst on Thursday.

Before joining the Sooners’ staff, Marder served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for Texas Tech for four seasons from 2017-20. She also served as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston for three seasons from 2014-16.

The Calabasas, California native was a catcher for Ohio State from 2007-10, setting Ohio State career records for runs (61), RBIs (191) and walks (232) while later being inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.

