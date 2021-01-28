OU softball: Sooners add volunteer analyst Sam Marder to staff

The Sooners announced the addition of three-time All-American Sam Marder as a volunteer analyst on Thursday.
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧, @Sam_Marder! ☝️Three-time All-American Sam Marder has joined the #Sooners staff as a volunteer analyst. #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/htE30Qu5us— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 28, 2021
Before joining the Sooners’ staff, Marder served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for Texas Tech for four seasons from 2017-20. She also served as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston for three seasons from 2014-16.
The Calabasas, California native was a catcher for Ohio State from 2007-10, setting Ohio State career records for runs (61), RBIs (191) and walks (232) while later being inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.
