OU softball: Sooner infielder Tiare Jennings named NFCA Player of the Week

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named NFCA Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The award is her second of the day, as earlier Tuesday she was named Big 12 Conference player of the Week. 

Jennings had an incredible start to her collegiate career this past week, going 12-for-13 at the plate with five home runs in the Sooners’ four run-rule wins in the 2021 Miner Invitational. She hit three of her five home runs in her first game that ultimately helped the Sooners break the NCAA single-game record of 13. 

The San Pedro, California native currently leads the Sooners in Hits (12), RBIs (12), Total Bases (30) and Extra Base Hits (8). She is second on the team in home runs trailing only junior infielder Grace Lyons who has six. 

Jennings will look to continue her hot start when the Sooners (4-0) take on UTSA (2-0) at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 19 in the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas.

