OU softball: Sooner infielder Tiare Jennings named NFCA Player of the Week

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named NFCA Player of the Week on Tuesday.
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞‼️Tiare Jennings named the Louisville Slugger/@NFCAorg 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤. It marks the first season a freshman has won the initial NFCA PotW honor since 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟖. #ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/WB9SOpq02e pic.twitter.com/6DpRkv91WN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 16, 2021
The award is her second of the day, as earlier Tuesday she was named Big 12 Conference player of the Week.
Jennings had an incredible start to her collegiate career this past week, going 12-for-13 at the plate with five home runs in the Sooners’ four run-rule wins in the 2021 Miner Invitational. She hit three of her five home runs in her first game that ultimately helped the Sooners break the NCAA single-game record of 13.
The San Pedro, California native currently leads the Sooners in Hits (12), RBIs (12), Total Bases (30) and Extra Base Hits (8). She is second on the team in home runs trailing only junior infielder Grace Lyons who has six.
Jennings will look to continue her hot start when the Sooners (4-0) take on UTSA (2-0) at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 19 in the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.