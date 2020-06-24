OU softball: Sooner graduate student manager DJ Gasso joins Utah coaching staff

Oklahoma softball graduate student manager DJ Gasso is joining Utah as an assistant coach, Utes head coach Amy Hogue announced Tuesday.
Gasso, son of OU softball head coach Patty Gasso, was a part of the Sooners for two years.
"DJ Gasso is going to make an immediate impact for the Utes," Oklahoma coach Gasso said in the press release. "He has a wealth of knowledge in all parts of the game and has a hunger to learn. I am proud of this young man and know he will flourish at Utah."
Gasso graduated from Bradley — where he played as an infielder — in 2017. He finished his college baseball career at UCO.
