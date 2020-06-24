You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooner graduate student manager DJ Gasso joins Utah coaching staff

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to the Sooners in the first game against UCLA June 3, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma softball graduate student manager DJ Gasso is joining Utah as an assistant coach, Utes head coach Amy Hogue announced Tuesday.

Gasso, son of OU softball head coach Patty Gasso, was a part of the Sooners for two years.

"DJ Gasso is going to make an immediate impact for the Utes," Oklahoma coach Gasso said in the press release. "He has a wealth of knowledge in all parts of the game and has a hunger to learn. I am proud of this young man and know he will flourish at Utah."

Gasso graduated from Bradley — where he played as an infielder — in 2017. He finished his college baseball career at UCO.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

