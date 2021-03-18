OU softball: Run-rule victories leaving Sooners' pitching staff without valuable innings

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile got Liberty infielder Autumn Bishop to pop up in foul territory on the third base side and senior infielder Jana Johns circled under it, snagging the final out of a 16-0 run-rule victory for the Sooners.
For No. 1 Oklahoma, run-rule victories have become a habit. The Sooners are 22-0 on the season, 16 of those victories coming courtesy of the run-rule. You wouldn’t see many head coaches complaining about the lopsided victories but for OU head coach Patty Gasso, the run-rule wins have led to a bit of an issue, the pitching staff isn’t getting enough innings.
“The problem is our offense is so good, I’m not getting enough opportunity to get our pitchers enough innings.” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. ”We’ve lost over 32 innings of play this year due to our run-rules. That amounts to four games or so.”
Gasso knows she has a multitude of pitchers on the roster who can get the job done, but creating chances to toe the rubber is the hard part. Gasso resorted to using three different Sooner pitchers against Liberty on March 14 in just five innings of play. It’s a tactic that hasn’t been uncommon to see from the OU head coach this season.
“I have seven pitchers that are just hungry and want innings,” Gasso said. “Giselle, Shannon Saile and Nicole May are getting a lot of the reps but I have four others that are really wanting opportunities.”
For Gasso, the high-scoring Sooner offense is a double-edged sword. Oklahoma can be out in front by eight runs or more before the second inning has started, leaving pitching chances in flux. Players like sophomore Olivia Rains, sophomore Macy McAdoo, sophomore Booke Vestal, and sophomore Alanna Thiede are all missing out on innings that could be crucial to their development over the course of the season.
“The way we score happens so fast.” Gasso said. “In two innings it’s 16-0 and in a weird way it’s a good thing and a problem because I’m just not getting enough opportunities to get players innings.”
While the difficulties of trying to get pitchers time in the circle can be tough, the bright side is that the Oklahoma pitching staff has continued to be dominant. Over the past 12 games, OU has allowed just nine runs including eight complete-game shutouts.
Freshman utility Jayda Coleman talked about the confidence the Sooners’ staff has given her during Wednesday’s press conference.
“Playing centerfield behind ‘G’ Juarez, Shannon, and our staff is a completely different kind of shutdown,” Coleman said. “I honestly feel there are moments when I say ‘oh crap, I can’t believe someone just hit the ball.'”
Moving forward, Oklahoma has a tough road ahead. The Sooners enter into an exhibition series against Team Mexico where OU’s pitching and hitting will be tested against Olympic level talent.
While that task might be daunting for many teams, the Sooners look to just do what they’ve done all year — play their game. Opponents will get tougher and wins might not come as easy, but Coleman talked of the confidence she and her teammates have in whoever steps in the circle.
“Our staff is unstoppable, they really do a great job on the mound,” Colemans said. “It feels good to play defense behind them.”
