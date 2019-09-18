OU softball: Patty Gasso adds Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, others to coaching staff

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso hired five former Sooners to her coaching staff, including Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Falepolima Aviu, Paige Parker and Kelsey Arnold, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Some familiar faces have joined the coaching staff. Combined, they account for...— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) September 18, 2019
⭐ 9 All-America honors
⭐ 17 All-Big 12 honors
⭐ 4 WCWS trips
⭐ 2 National Championships@fale_aviu, @kelsarnold12, @shay_1715, @paigeparker008 & @syd_syd2 are back!
📝 https://t.co/ojJHwSqRz8 pic.twitter.com/tSrhGYmBPU
Romero, Knighten and Aviu were hired as student assistants for the upcoming season. The three won two Women's College World Series in 2016 and 2017, and reached the WCWS in 2018 and 2019. All three were named National FastPitch Coaches Association All-Americans at least once in their careers.
Parker and Arnold also won WCWS titles in 2017 and 2018. Parker was Big 12 Pitcher of the Year all four of her years as a Sooner, and was an NFCA All-American three times. Arnold won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018.
