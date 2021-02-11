OU softball: No. 4 Sooners roll to 9-0 run rule win over Abilene Christian

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Abilene Christian (1-1), 9-0, in El Paso, Texas, Thursday afternoon for the Sooners’ second run rule victory of the day, continuing their impressive start to the 2021 Miner Invitational.
Freshman Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant in her first collegiate appearance. She went four innings, allowing no hits and just one walk to the 13 batters she faced. Sophomore Macy McAdoo came on in relief of May to finish the job, pitching the fifth inning and notching two strikeouts in her first outing of the season.
The Sooners’ bats picked up right where they left off against UTEP earlier in the day, loading the bases in the first inning with a pair of singles and two walks. Junior shortstop Grace Lyons promptly unloaded them, crushing a grand slam to put OU out in front, 5-0. It was Lyons’ fourth home run of the day, coming after she hammered three home runs against UTEP.
4⃣ home runs, including one grand slam. 1⃣ day. And she's not done yet. 💥@grace_lyons5 | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/OBmlV8VDOy— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2021
OU cruised to victory behind big performances from freshman Tiare Jennings and senior Jocelyn Alo. Jennings and Alo both homered once again for their fourth and second of the day, respectively.
The Sooners will look to continue their hot start to the Miner Invitational as they square off against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.