You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: No. 4 Sooners roll to 9-0 run rule win over Abilene Christian

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kinzie Hansen

Then-freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Abilene Christian (1-1), 9-0, in El Paso, Texas, Thursday afternoon for the Sooners’ second run rule victory of the day, continuing their impressive start to the 2021 Miner Invitational.

Freshman Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant in her first collegiate appearance. She went four innings, allowing no hits and just one walk to the 13 batters she faced. Sophomore Macy McAdoo came on in relief of May to finish the job, pitching the fifth inning and notching two strikeouts in her first outing of the season.

The Sooners’ bats picked up right where they left off against UTEP earlier in the day, loading the bases in the first inning with a pair of singles and two walks. Junior shortstop Grace Lyons promptly unloaded them, crushing a grand slam to put OU out in front, 5-0. It was Lyons’ fourth home run of the day, coming after she hammered three home runs against UTEP.

OU cruised to victory behind big performances from freshman Tiare Jennings and senior Jocelyn Alo. Jennings and Alo both homered once again for their fourth and second of the day, respectively.

The Sooners will look to continue their hot start to the Miner Invitational as they square off against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 12. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments