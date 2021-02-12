You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 4 Sooners pitch 1-hit shutout, tally 4 more home runs in 11-0 win over Abilene Christian

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Juarez

Then-junior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez pitches the ball in the game against UMCB May 17.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Abilene Christian (1-2), 11-0, in El Paso, Texas, Friday afternoon, earning its third-straight run rule victory in the 2021 Miner Invitational.

Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and picked up right where she left off on Thursday. She pitched three innings, not allowing a single hit against the 10 batters she faced while recording five strikeouts.

Sophomore Macy McAdoo pitched the fourth inning, not allowing a hit against three batters. Sophomore Alanna Thiede pitched the fifth and final inning, giving up one hit and earning one strikeout against four batters.

The offense for the Sooners showed no signs of slowing down, as they registered four home runs against the Wildcats. Senior infielder Jana Johns notched two in the top of the third and fifth innings, while junior infielder Grace Lyons and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings each added another home run.

 

Jennings and Lyons both have five home runs through their first three games and OU has 20 as a team in that span. Oklahoma will look to finish the 2021 Miner Invitational with a clean sweep when it takes on UTEP at 4 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon.

