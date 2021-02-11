OU softball: No. 4 Sooners hammer NCAA-record 13 home runs in 29-0 run rule rout of UTEP

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-1), 29-0, in El Paso, Texas, Thursday afternoon, opening the 2021 season in dominant fashion on the first day of the 2021 Miner Invitational.
The Sooners couldn’t have had a better start, plating 13 runs in the first inning off 11 hits. The scoring all started with freshman Tiare Jennings who, in her first collegiate at-bat, drilled a home run to right field to put the Sooners up 2-0. OU kept the offense rolling with two home runs from sophomore Kinzie Hansen and senior Jocelyn Alo, making it three-straight home runs for the Sooners.
Oklahoma didn’t stop there, adding home runs from senior Nicole Mendes and junior Grace Lyons to continue the scoring streak. OU ended up bringing 13 batters to the plate before recording an out.
The Sooners set the NCAA record for home runs in a game, tallying 13 over the five inning matchup ended early by run rule. They also broke the OU program record of nine home runs in a single game. Jennings launched three home runs in her Sooner debut, while Lyons also contributed three. Mendes and Hansen each finished with two home runs apiece, while Alo, freshman Jayda Coleman and sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo each drove a home run of their own.
That's 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 home runs...in the first inning... Grace Lyons sends this one! 💣💣💣💣💣T1 | OU 9, UTEP 0 (0 outs) pic.twitter.com/3YxOWuzJl6— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2021
Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and did not disappoint, tossing three innings with six strikeouts. She struck out the side in the bottom of the first and finished her afternoon perfect, facing nine batters and recording nine outs. Sophomore Olivia Rains then finished the game, going the final two innings and recording three strikeouts.
In all, it was a complete game shutout for the Sooners’ pitching staff, which surrendered only two hits on the day. The Sooners will look to continue their hot start later Thursday afternoon when they take on Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.