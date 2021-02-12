OU softball: No. 4 Sooners finish sweep of 2021 Miner Invitational with 21-2 win over UTEP

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated UTEP (0-4), 21-2, in El Paso, Texas, Friday afternoon, earning its fourth-straight run rule victory and a clean sweep in the 2021 Miner Invitational.
Freshman Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners and had another strong performance. She pitched three innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing three hits for two runs against 13 batters.
Redshirt sophomore Brooke Vestal pitched the fourth inning, earning one strikeout and allowing two hits against five batters. Sophomore Olivia Rains pitched the fifth and final inning, allowing only one hit against four batters.
The Sooners’ offense continued its dominance, adding four more home runs to its total of 24 through its first four games. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen hit two in the top of the first and fourth innings, while senior utility Jocelyn Alo and junior infielder Grace Lyons both recorded a home run, increasing their totals to three and six, respectively.
🚀🚀🚀Just @78jocelyn_alo things. pic.twitter.com/UiBYxqTxfT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2021
Next, OU will travel to Huntsville, Texas to take on UTSA in the Bearkat Classic at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.