OU softball: No. 4 Sooners finish sweep of 2021 Miner Invitational with 21-2 win over UTEP

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alo

Then-sophomore right fielder Jocelyn Alo swings at a pitch in the second game against Alabama June 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated UTEP (0-4), 21-2, in El Paso, Texas, Friday afternoon, earning its fourth-straight run rule victory and a clean sweep in the 2021 Miner Invitational.

Freshman Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners and had another strong performance. She pitched three innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing three hits for two runs against 13 batters.

Redshirt sophomore Brooke Vestal pitched the fourth inning, earning one strikeout and allowing two hits against five batters. Sophomore Olivia Rains pitched the fifth and final inning, allowing only one hit against four batters.

The Sooners’ offense continued its dominance, adding four more home runs to its total of 24 through its first four games. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen hit two in the top of the first and fourth innings, while senior utility Jocelyn Alo and junior infielder Grace Lyons both recorded a home run, increasing their totals to three and six, respectively.

Next, OU will travel to Huntsville, Texas to take on UTSA in the Bearkat Classic at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 19.

