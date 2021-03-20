OU softball: No. 1 Sooners topple Team Mexico, 2-1, in Norman

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) defeated Team Mexico, 2-1, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
OU started off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, courtesy of a solo home run from senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. Elam continued her hot start to the series after going 4-for-4 in Friday’s matchup.
Lynns is putting in 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 this weekend 👷♀️@lynn_elam22 puts us on 🔝 with a deep shot to center!END 2 | OU 1, MEX 0 pic.twitter.com/vlFaC1cxqN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 20, 2021
Oklahoma would carry its 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh where Team Mexico would tie it at 1-1 after a walk, sacrifice bunt and single. The Sooners would end up winning off of a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Jayda Coleman got the inning started with a lead-off triple to right center to put a runner at third with no outs.
𝐒𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓 💨💨💨 @jaydac00 pic.twitter.com/Lhhw0nispk— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 20, 2021
Senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo would then walk to put runners at the corners. That is all freshman infielder Tiare Jennings would need, as she would single up the middle to score Coleman and secure the win.
𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐈𝐀 💥 @_tiarejennings pic.twitter.com/gJzhRlVORd— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 20, 2021
Offensively, the Sooners were led by Jennings. She went 3-for-3 leading the team in hits and contributing the game-winning RBI.
Senior Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and continued her dominant start to the season. She went all seven innings, allowing just three hits, one run, two walks and recorded five strikeouts. She has yet to allow a run this season.
Now, the Sooners head into their third and final game against Team Mexico holding a 2-0 series advantage. The series is an exhibition and will not count toward OU’s record.
Oklahoma will continue its series against Team Mexico at 12 p.m. CT on March 21 in Norman.
