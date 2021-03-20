You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners topple Team Mexico, 2-1, in Norman

Jocelyn Alo and Patty Gasso

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates with head coach Patty Gasso after scoring during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) defeated Team Mexico, 2-1, in Norman on Saturday afternoon. 

OU started off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, courtesy of a solo home run from senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. Elam continued her hot start to the series after going 4-for-4 in Friday’s matchup. 

Oklahoma would carry its 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh where Team Mexico would tie it at 1-1 after a walk, sacrifice bunt and single. The Sooners would end up winning off of a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Jayda Coleman got the inning started with a lead-off triple to right center to put a runner at third with no outs. 

Senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo would then walk to put runners at the corners. That is all freshman infielder Tiare Jennings would need, as she would single up the middle to score Coleman and secure the win.

Offensively, the Sooners were led by Jennings. She went 3-for-3 leading the team in hits and contributing the game-winning RBI. 

Senior Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and continued her dominant start to the season. She went all seven innings, allowing just three hits, one run, two walks and recorded five strikeouts. She has yet to allow a run this season. 

Now, the Sooners head into their third and final game against Team Mexico holding a 2-0 series advantage. The series is an exhibition and will not count toward OU’s record. 

Oklahoma will continue its series against Team Mexico at 12 p.m. CT on March 21 in Norman.

