OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule ULM, 9-0, behind Jocelyn Alo's milestone home run

No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0) run-ruled Louisiana Monroe (3-10), 9-0, in its third game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament on Saturday night.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners, pitching in three-and-one-third innings and recording four strikeouts while allowing one hit to ULM.
Sophomore pitcher Macy Mcadoo came in to relieve Saile midway through the top of the fourth inning and recorded one strikeout. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal finished the game in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners’ offense started slow, not earning any hits in the first two innings. However, OU recorded seven runs on five hits in the bottom of the third inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and senior utility Jocelyn Alo hammered home runs. Alo’s home run moved her into second place on the program’s all-time home runs list with 66. Former Sooners Lauren Chamberlain holds the program and NCAA record with 95 career homers.
𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐘 are you kidding⁉𝟏𝟐th of the season and 𝟔𝟔th of her career, moving her into second in program history 🤯🤙 pic.twitter.com/94HLdXpyE4— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 7, 2021
OU’s next game in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament will be against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT on Sunday in Norman.
