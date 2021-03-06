You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule ULM, 9-0, behind Jocelyn Alo's milestone home run

Jocelyn Alo

Then-sophomore utility Jocelyn Alo runs to first base in the game against Kansas May 10.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0) run-ruled Louisiana Monroe (3-10), 9-0, in its third game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament on Saturday night.

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners, pitching in three-and-one-third innings and recording four strikeouts while allowing one hit to ULM.

Sophomore pitcher Macy Mcadoo came in to relieve Saile midway through the top of the fourth inning and recorded one strikeout. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal finished the game in the top of the fifth inning.

The Sooners’ offense started slow, not earning any hits in the first two innings. However, OU recorded seven runs on five hits in the bottom of the third inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and senior utility Jocelyn Alo hammered home runs. Alo’s home run moved her into second place on the program’s all-time home runs list with 66. Former Sooners Lauren Chamberlain holds the program and NCAA record with 95 career homers.

OU’s next game in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament will be against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. CT on Sunday in Norman.

