OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Sam Houston State, 17-0, to finish 2021 Courtyard Marriott Tournament

No. 1 Oklahoma (17-0) run-ruled Sam Houston State (3-9), 17-0, in its fifth and final game in the 2021 Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
OU’s pitching staff was dominant, combining for a perfect game. Sophomore Brooke Vestal got the start in the circle for the Sooners, going two innings and striking out one with no walks or hits.
Sophomore Alanna Thiede came on in relief of Vestal and went two innings of her own, recording one strikeout and allowing no hits or walks. Sophomore Olivia Rains came on to finish the game for Oklahoma, going the final inning and recording two strikeouts to finish off the combined perfect game.
OU’s offense was on full display Sunday afternoon, tallying 14 total hits and six home runs. The Sooners’ offense came alive in the third inning, when they scored 13 total runs on 11 hits.
The scoring outburst all started with a three-run homer from senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who extended her hit streak to 31 games with the blast. Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led the Sooners offensively with two hits apiece, each tallying a home run with three RBIs.
🤙 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦. 🤙Jocy wakes up the offense with a three-run shot to right center! 💥B3 | OU 3, SHSU 0 pic.twitter.com/L5a3xNTAcB— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 8, 2021
Oklahoma finished off the Courtyard Marriott Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record and will look to continue its undefeated season against UT Arlington at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Norman.
