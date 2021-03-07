OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Missouri, 11-0, in Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman

No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) run-ruled No. 18 Missouri (15-4), 11-0, in its fourth game in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners, pitching in all five innings and recording eight strikeouts while allowing two hits.
The Sooners’ offense was on full display Sunday afternoon, recording 15 total hits and five total home runs. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and freshman utility Jayda Coleman led the offense with three hits each.
Coleman and Jennings both earned two home runs while Hansen earned one.
𝐉 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐄‼@jaydac00 with her 2⃣nd HR of the game! OU 9, MIZ 0 pic.twitter.com/DxOLXWZR7P— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 7, 2021
OU’s final game in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament will be against Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday in Norman.
