OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Liberty, 16-0, to close out Hall of Fame Tournament

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) run-ruled Liberty (17-9), 16-0, on Sunday in its second game against the Flames in the Hall of Fame Tournament.
Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle, pitching in two-and-one-third innings and recording three strikeouts while allowing only one hit. Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains relieved May during the top of the third inning.
Rains pitched in one-and-two-third innings and earned one strikeout while not allowing any hits. Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile finished the game in the top of the fifth inning, recording one strikeout and allowing no hits.
The offense for OU was on full display once again as it recorded 15 hits, including five home runs. Junior infielder Grace Lyons led the team with three hits, including one home run.
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings also recorded home runs. Hansen led with two after she hammered her second homer of the game in the bottom of the third inning to put the Sooners up, 14-0.
And the extra point is 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃 🙌 14-0, #Sooners!@kinziehansen with her 2⃣nd HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/QDCEGPaio5— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 14, 2021
Next, the Sooners will take on Team Mexico at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 19 at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
