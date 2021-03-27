OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Iowa State, 10-2, to clinch series

No. 1 Oklahoma (24-0) run-ruled Iowa State (22-7), 10-2, in Ames on Saturday afternoon.
Offensively, OU put up 10 runs on seven hits. The Sooners were led by senior infielder Grace Lyons, who topped Oklahoma in hits with two and tied for the lead in RBIs with three. Additionally, junior utility Green hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the Sooners an eight-run lead.
💥 𝐆𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓 💥@grace_10_green with the pinch-hit, three-run 💣 to put us in run-rule territory! OU 10, ISU 2 | 📺 Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/J89nHXSuSz— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 27, 2021
Senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo had her program record 37 game hit streak snapped after she walked in all four plate appearances.
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for OU and was dominant. She went four and two-thirds innings allowing just two hits, two runs, four walks, and recording 11 strikeouts. Sophomore Olivia Rains came on in relief of Saile and got the final four outs, allowing no hits or walks.
The Sooners will look to sweep the series against the Cyclones at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 28 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
