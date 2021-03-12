You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Houston, 9-1, in Hall of Fame Tournament

Alo

Then-sophomore right fielder Jocelyn Alo makes a catch in the first game against Alabama June 1.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (19-0) run-ruled Houston (7-11), 9-1, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.

OU got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings walked to lead off the inning and put a runner at first with no outs. After a lineout by senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo, junior shortstop Grace Lyons stepped up to the plate and blasted the first pitch she saw over the right field fence to push the Sooners out in front, 2-0.

OU would add three more runs in the inning, courtesy of a three-run homer by senior utility Taylon Snow, her first homer of the season.

Oklahoma would cruise from there. Offensively, the Sooners were led by freshman utility Jayda Coleman and Snow. Coleman led OU with two hits and had an RBI as well. Snow led the Sooners with four RBIs, three of which came off her homer and one was courtesy of a sacrifice fly. In addition, Alo homered in the fourth inning to extend her hit streak to 33 games.

Senior Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and continued her impressive start to the season. She went three innings, allowing no hits, no runs, five walks and recorded five strikeouts. Sophomore Alanna Thiede came on in relief of Saile for the final two innings. She recorded the final six outs, only allowing one run and notching a strikeout.

Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season later this afternoon against Kansas City at 2 p.m. CT. 

