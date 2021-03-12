OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Houston, 9-1, in Hall of Fame Tournament

No. 1 Oklahoma (19-0) run-ruled Houston (7-11), 9-1, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.
OU got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings walked to lead off the inning and put a runner at first with no outs. After a lineout by senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo, junior shortstop Grace Lyons stepped up to the plate and blasted the first pitch she saw over the right field fence to push the Sooners out in front, 2-0.
🦁💣!!@grace_lyons5 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐒 the first pitch she sees!B1 | OU 2, UH 0 | 📺 @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/wPce97qxWN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2021
OU would add three more runs in the inning, courtesy of a three-run homer by senior utility Taylon Snow, her first homer of the season.
𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐍‼️@taylonsnoww with her first homer of the season on a three-run shot to right! B1 | OU 5, UH 0 pic.twitter.com/UILyBBfwfn— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2021
Oklahoma would cruise from there. Offensively, the Sooners were led by freshman utility Jayda Coleman and Snow. Coleman led OU with two hits and had an RBI as well. Snow led the Sooners with four RBIs, three of which came off her homer and one was courtesy of a sacrifice fly. In addition, Alo homered in the fourth inning to extend her hit streak to 33 games.
Senior Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and continued her impressive start to the season. She went three innings, allowing no hits, no runs, five walks and recorded five strikeouts. Sophomore Alanna Thiede came on in relief of Saile for the final two innings. She recorded the final six outs, only allowing one run and notching a strikeout.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season later this afternoon against Kansas City at 2 p.m. CT.
