OU softball: No. 1 Sooners outlast Iowa State, 9-7, behind Giselle Juarez's 11 strikeouts

Giselle Juarez

Redshirt senior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (23-0) defeated Iowa State (22-6), 9-7, in Ames, Iowa, on Friday evening.

Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for OU, pitching in all seven innings and recording 11 strikeouts while allowing five hits.

The offense for the Sooners didn’t show any weaknesses as it rallied nine hits. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the bats with two home runs and five RBIs. Behind her, senior infielder Taylon Snow had two RBIs of her own. Utilities Jaya Coleman and Grace Green also had one RBI each.

Cyclone shortstop Sami Williams led ISU with four RBIs in her team's loss.

The Sooners will play their second game against Iowa State at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

