OU softball: No. 1 Sooners outlast Iowa State, 9-7, behind Giselle Juarez's 11 strikeouts

No. 1 Oklahoma (23-0) defeated Iowa State (22-6), 9-7, in Ames, Iowa, on Friday evening.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 ✔️ Alo hits two HRs, G strikes out 11 and the #Sooners hold off ISU's seventh-inning rally! FINAL | No. 1 OU 9, ISU 7#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/9j1PchPwp1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 26, 2021
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for OU, pitching in all seven innings and recording 11 strikeouts while allowing five hits.
The offense for the Sooners didn’t show any weaknesses as it rallied nine hits. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the bats with two home runs and five RBIs. Behind her, senior infielder Taylon Snow had two RBIs of her own. Utilities Jaya Coleman and Grace Green also had one RBI each.
Cyclone shortstop Sami Williams led ISU with four RBIs in her team's loss.
The Sooners will play their second game against Iowa State at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
