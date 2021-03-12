OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Kansas City, 6-2, behind Jocelyn Alo's 17th home run

No. 1 Oklahoma (20-0) defeated Kansas City (11-3), 6-2, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.
Kansas City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after junior first baseman Delainey Fenoglio hammered a two-run home run to right center. The next few innings were relatively quiet, with both teams only tallying five combined hits up to the fifth inning.
OU would finally respond in the fifth inning. It all started with singles from senior outfielder Nicole Mendes and sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo. Then junior utility Grace Green laced a single up the middle to score both Mendes and Donihoo and tie the game up at 2-2.
The Sooners wouldn’t stop there. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings doubled in the next at-bat to score pinch runner Jana Johns Then senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo launched a two-run home run to left center to push OU out in front, 5-2. The home run extended Alo’s hit streak to 34 games.
🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐄. 𝐘𝐀. 🤙@78jocelyn_alo puts us up three runs! pic.twitter.com/3Ei6DlnKfH— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2021
Oklahoma would cruise from there. Offensively, a variety of Sooners contributed. Mendes and Donihoo led the team in hits with two apiece. Alo, Jennings, and Green were tied for the team lead in RBIs, all three of them tallying two.
Senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and after giving up the early home run, settled down and had an impressive performance. She went all seven innings, allowing just three hits, two runs, two walks and recorded six strikeouts.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season when it squares off against Liberty at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 14 in Norman.
