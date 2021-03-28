OU softball: No. 1 Sooners crush Iowa State, 22-2, in five innings as Tiare Jennings hits 6 RBIs, grand slam

No. 1 Oklahoma (25-0) run-ruled Iowa State (22-8), 22-2, in Ames on Sunday afternoon, completing a series sweep for the Sooners.
OU’s offense snapped as it tallied 18 hits and three home runs. Nine different Sooners recorded a hit with freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, freshman utility Jayda Coleman and junior utility Grace Green recording three hits each. Jennings had a career day as she hammered in her first grand slam of the season and had six RBIs.
💥 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 𝐓𝐈𝐀 💥@_tiarejennings with her first career granny to make it a 🔟 spot for the #Sooners! MID 3 | OU 10, ISU 1 | 📺 Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/lmcwrfEpI7— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 28, 2021
Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle. She pitched in four innings, earning six strikeouts and allowing two hits on 18 batters faced. Sophomore pitcher Alanna Thiede pitched the final inning and recorded one strikeout and allowed two hits.
Next, the Sooners will take on Kansas at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 1 in Norman.
