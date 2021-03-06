OU softball: No. 1 Sooners best Missouri, 5-2, in Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman

No. 1 Oklahoma (14-0) defeated No. 17/18 Missouri (14-3), 5-2, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners looked like they were going to jump out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. It all started with a pair of walks from freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman and senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo to lead off the inning.
Then freshman infielder Tiare Jennings stepped into the box and punched a single to left field to load the bases for the Sooners with no outs. Missouri starting pitcher Laurin Krings responded to OU’s early pressure, however, retiring three straight Sooners to leave the bases loaded.
The Tigers got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Junior first baseman Emma Raabe drilled a solo home run to center field to put Missouri on top, 1-0. Oklahoma didn’t wait long to respond. In the bottom of the second inning, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen crushed a no-doubt home run to center field to even-up the score at 1-1.
That's a 🚀 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 🚀 from @kinziehansen!END 2 | OU 1, MIZ 1 pic.twitter.com/Rn1znElv41— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 6, 2021
The Sooners took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Senior outfielder Nicole Mendes doubled to left center to lead off the inning. Then Hansen stepped into the box and hit a bloop single down the left field line to score Mendes and push OU out in front, 2-1.
𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏❗️Have a day, Kinzie! She bloops an RBI single to left and it's 2-1, #Sooners!📺 @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/39NZs22WtF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 6, 2021
Oklahoma would add on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, both coming from solo home runs by Alo and Jennings. Alo’s solo homer extended her hit streak to 28 games.
🤙 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨 🤙@78jocelyn_alo launches one! B5 | OU 3, MIZ 1 pic.twitter.com/jjUAh9WOOF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 6, 2021
Oklahoma starting pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez would carry OU the rest of the way. The redshirt senior was dominant all game, allowing just two runs, both courtesy of solo homers. She finished the day going seven innings, punching out 11 and allowing just three hits.
Offensively, OU was led by Jennings and Hansen. Jennings went 4-for-4 on the day with two RBIs and the solo homer, and Hansen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and the solo homer of her own.
OU will look for its second victory of the day in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament at 5:30 p.m. CT when the Sooners take on Louisiana Monroe later this afternoon.
