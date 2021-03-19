You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners beat Team Mexico, 11-0, in series opener

Jana Johns

Senior infielder Jana Johns during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) defeated Team Mexico, 11-0, in Norman on Friday afternoon. 

In the bottom of the second, senior infielder Jana Johns walked to lead off the inning and put a runner at first with no outs. She then stole second and freshman utility Jayda Coleman had a sacrifice bunt to put a runner at third with one out. That’s all senior catcher Lynnsie Elam needed as she stepped up to the plate and lined a single to left field to score Johns and put the Sooners out in front,1-0. 

OU would add another two runs in the bottom of the third, one of which was courtesy of a solo home run by junior infielder Grace Lyons, her 11th homer of the season. 

Oklahoma cruised from there. Offensively, the Sooners were led by Elam, who topped the team in hits with four as well as RBIs with three. 

Senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and continued her impressive start to the season. She went six innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Senior Shannon Saile came on in relief of Juarez to close the game out, going the final inning and retiring the side in order.

The Sooners will play two more games in what will be a three game series against Team Mexico. The series is an exhibition and will not count towards OU’s record. 

Oklahoma will continue its exhibition series against Team Mexico on March 20 afternoon at 12 p.m. CT.

