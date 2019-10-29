OU softball: Nicole Mendes to miss part of 2020 season with ACL injury

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso announced on Chris Plank's radio show that senior Nicole Mendes will miss part of 2020 season with an ACL injury, but expects for her to be back in early March.
"With her surgery, she didn't have a torn meniscus, just a torn ACL, which really helps speed up recovery, hopefully," Gasso said to Plank. "I foresee her being ready, and this is optimistic but I believe in her, I believe that she's going to be ready to play by early March. That's the hope."
After the loss of four All-American seniors and the transfer of All-Big 12 pitcher Mariah Lopez, Mendes was projected to be one of the team's leaders and best players on the season.
Mendes has been a crucial part of the Sooners' dominant run in recent years, as she has started 160 games and has a batting average of .357 on her career. Along with batting and playing centerfield, Mendes has pitched in 27 games and posted a 2.47 ERA.
This story has been corrected to say Mendes is expected to return by March 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.