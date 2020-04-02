You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Nicole Mendes, Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile officially announce return for 2021 season

  • Updated
Mendes

Then-junior center fielder Nicole Mendes runs to third base in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Sooner seniors Giselle 'G' Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile are officially returning for the 2021 season. 

The seniors collectively made a statement on their Twitter accounts Thursday night.

The 2020 season was cut short after the Sooners played just 24 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. the NCAA announced that all spring sports participants would gain an extra year of eligibility in wake of COVID-19.

Juarez and Mendes returning for 2021 could be beneficial for the Sooners — both had yet to play consistent innings after they were battling injuries. With Juarez gone for the majority of the lost 2020 season, Saile picked up the slack and became the Sooners go-to arm in the rotation.

