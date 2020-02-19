OU softball: Lynnsie Elam's newfound production, leadership filling void in the Sooners' lineup

Heading into the 2020 season, the Sooners were missing offensive production from Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Falepolima Aviu and Caleigh Clifton. The four seniors combined for 54 home runs and 264 hits in 2019.
In nine games this season, Oklahoma and coach Patty Gasso have been searching for someone to fill that void. Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam has shown she is up to the task, and is proving to be a force in the middle of the lineup for the Sooners.
“She's really been playing very well and swinging the bat like I haven't seen,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “So it's encouraged others and we've needed her because she's been picking up where some people have maybe not been so hot early in the season.”
Elam secured her first career Big 12 Player of the Week award on Feb.18 after a monster weekend that included four home runs. The four blasts boosted her season total to five, which already tied the amount she had in the 2019 season in just nine games.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and a lot of maturity, just knowledge of the game and then just not putting so much pressure on myself,” Elam said. “Just remembering how much fun the game of softball is and just not trying so hard.”
Elam’s newfound ability at the plate and her leadership off the field has proved to help this team’s offensive production and the younger players excel around her. Kinzie Hansen, Rylie Boone, Mackenzie Donihoo and Macy McAdoo have all got serious playing time this season, and having someone like Elam to be there is beneficial.
“I've been learning about the game and my softball IQ has gone way up," Hansen said. “I think that I’ve grown as a player and a person and she's taught me a lot about myself game-wise.”
The weekend that started the surprise offensive play from Elam was in the Hillenbrand Invitational, headlined by a match against then No. 4 Arizona. In the bottom of the sixth, she hit a solo home run to pull the game within one run, where they ultimately won in 10 innings, 6-4.
“Lindsay kind of help pick up where some people were not was a big deal for us,” Gasso said. “It really helped us get through some of these games this last weekend.”
Elam knew that playing a team the caliber of Arizona would help tremendously to prepare for the postseason. Being on two teams that won Super Regionals, Elam understands now what it takes to get to that point in a season.
Elam is filling the offensive void, but also filling the gap of leadership left by last year's senior class that went to four Women’s College World Series and won two titles.
“After the game, coach told us she was like, that's something that you see in Super Regionals,” Elam said. “Having that in the second week is something amazing to feel with your team.”
