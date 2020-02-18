You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Lynnsie Elam named Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam hits the ball in the first game against Alabama June 1.

Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam was tabbed with her first Big 12 Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday.

Elam registered seven hits, four home runs, seven RBIs and eight total runs scored last weekend in the Hillenbrand Invitation that took place in Tucson, Arizona.

She hit a key home run against No. 4 Arizona to cut the lead to just one, that led to an extra innings victory for the Sooners.

Elam is a two-time starter for OU, and holds the all-time record for fielding percentage in a single season. 

