OU softball: Lynnsie Elam named Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam was tabbed with her first Big 12 Player of the Week award, the conference announced Tuesday.
Elam tallied 7⃣ hits, 7⃣ RBIs, 4⃣ home runs and 8⃣ total runs at the Hillenbrand Invitational,Her HR against No. 4 Arizona pulled @OU_Softball within a run in a game that #Sooners went on to win in 10 innings.Lynnsie Elam (@lynn_elam22) is the #Big12SB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/3gUOvRbYOj— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 18, 2020
Elam registered seven hits, four home runs, seven RBIs and eight total runs scored last weekend in the Hillenbrand Invitation that took place in Tucson, Arizona.
She hit a key home run against No. 4 Arizona to cut the lead to just one, that led to an extra innings victory for the Sooners.
Elam is a two-time starter for OU, and holds the all-time record for fielding percentage in a single season.
