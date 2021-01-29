OU softball: Kinzie Hansen, Jocelyn Alo, Giselle Juarez named D1 Softball Preseason All-Americans

Three Sooners were named to D1 Softball’s 2021 Preseason All-American list on Thursday in sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez.
#Big12SB 🥎 features some of the best in the nation!7⃣ players from @OU_Softball, @CowgirlSB and @TexasSoftball were named to the @D1Softball Preseason All-America teams. 🙌➡️ https://t.co/SBaHzcTysZ pic.twitter.com/8gYntwbQZc— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 29, 2021
Hansen is the only Sooner to be included in the first-team All-American list while Alo and Juarez are both listed in the second-team all americans list. The Sooners have the third most players appearing in this year’s lineup, behind only UCLA (5) and Arizona (4).
Hansen had a .413 batting average during the 2020 season, starting in all 24 games with four home runs and 26 RBIs.
Alo was a 2018 NFCA All American first-team and 2019 second-team selection. The Hauula, Hawaii native has a career batting average of .404 along with a career total of 54 home runs and 149 RBIs.
Juarez is returning to Norman for her fifth year, as she already has two NFCA first-team All American selections. She also has a record of 30-5 during her time with OU and is ranked second in OU career history in opponents’ batting average (.150) and strikeouts per seven innings pitched (10.11).
The Sooners’ 2021 schedule has yet to be announced.
