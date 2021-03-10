OU softball: Jocelyn Alo continues torrid start to season with 2 home runs in win over UT-Arlington

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo stepped to the plate Wednesday afternoon against UT-Arlington in the bottom of the second inning with no outs and did something that has long been her habit.
She hit a home run.
The blast was Alo’s second of the day but that particular one was unique. She crushed a fastball over the left field fence onto the top of the scoreboard at Norman’s Marita Hynes Field. Behind Alo, No. 1 Oklahoma (18-0) went on to beat UT-Arlington (3-11), 14-0, to continue its undefeated season.
🌝🚀@78jocelyn_alo 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 another one!! B2 | OU 8, UTA 0 pic.twitter.com/czy3ECZ9Xu— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 11, 2021
Moments in which Alo amazes players and fans alike with her power haven’t been too uncommon lately. The Hauula, Hawaii native is having a career year. In just 18 games she‘s amassed 15 home runs, 30 hits, 42 RBIs, and an incredible .600 batting average.
Stats like that would be enough for an entire season for some players, but Alo said she doesn't ponder her video game-like stats too much.
“I have been super locked in,” Alo said in a March 6 press conference. “I’m not even trying to hit home runs, they just go out. I have just been trying to hit the ball hard every time I go up there. The numbers don’t even cross my mind.”
Alo’s season thus far has been one that’ll go down in the Sooner record books. She’s in the midst of a 32-game hit streak dating back to last season and recently moved into second all-time in OU history with 69 home runs. She trails only three-time first-team All-American and NCAA home run record-holder Lauren Chamberlain, who has 95.
“It’s never a surprise how far she can hit it,” head coach Patty Gasso said on March 6. “Maybe a little bit of a surprise how often she is hitting them though, but never surprising to see her put up big numbers.”
Alo’s success isn’t random either. After the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, she committed to making strides in her game for the 2021 season. She dropped 20 pounds and got it back in muscle, while arriving at “the best place mentally and physically since she’s been here,” according to Gasso.
Alo focused not on trying to put up numbers, but just enjoying the game. Gasso was the first to admit just watching Alo play makes her proud. She believes Alo is loving the 2021 season more than any season she’s had before. And Alo’s quick to say the same.
“I kind of took for granted playing softball over quarantine,” Alo said. “I’m just thankful to be here and playing the game I love.”
Ultimately, Alo will move forward with the season trying to duplicate what she has done over the past 18 games. That sounds nearly impossible considering the strength of the Big 12 Conference, but Alo continues to show she’s reached another level with her play.
“There is a new Jocelyn Alo,” Gasso said. “Her body is strong, she looks great, she is taking better care of her health. She has just been locked in and on a mission. This is the best I’ve ever seen her and she’s not going to stop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.