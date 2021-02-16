OU softball: Infielder Tiare Jennings named Big 12 Player of the Week

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Big time performances, and we're just gettin' started 🤩Details on #Big12SB's Week 1 honorees ➡️ https://t.co/NeotgNHGKO pic.twitter.com/xw1ZSmAO5S— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 16, 2021
The San Pedro, California native had an impressive start to her collegiate career, going 12-for-13 at the plate along with five home runs through OU’s first four games. She hit three home runs in her first game that ultimately helped the Sooners break the NCAA single-game record of 13.
Jennings also delivered 12 RBIs while recording a team-high 30 total bases in last week’s Miner Invitational. She currently leads the team in hits, extra base hits, total bases and is second in home runs behind junior infielder Grace Lyons, who has six.
Jennings and the Sooners will look to add to their four-game winning streak when they take on UTSA (2-0) at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 19 in the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas.
