OU softball: Grace Green, Mackenzie Donihoo, Rylie Boone step up after COVID-19 protocols bench teammates

Junior utility Grace Green stepped up to the plate with a runner on first and the Sooners down 3-0 at Houston.
In her first at-bat of the season, Green promptly laced a pitch over the left field bleachers to cut the deficit to 3-2. Next up was sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo, who worked the count and was able to draw a five-pitch walk. Then, sophomore infielder Rylie Boone entered the box and drove a single down the left field line to put runners on second and third.
That was all Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo needed. The freshman infielder and senior utility, respectively, drove in Donihoo and Boone with back-to-back hits. OU quickly took back the lead, due in large part to the production of Green, Donihoo and Boone.
The No. 2 Sooners took care of business on Feb. 21, sweeping Houston in a double header by scores of 12-4 and 5-3. Then they capped off the road trip with a 13-0 beatdown of Tarleton State. Oklahoma, once again led by stout offense, continued its hot start to the 2021 season with a trio of wins behind, coincidentally, a trio of unexpected heroes.
Given the Sooners’ dominance in their first four games, including an NCAA-record 13 home runs in a 29-0 season-opening win versus UTEP, the three wins were not unexpected. What was unexpected, perhaps, were the key offensive contributors in OU’s three wins.
Oklahoma announced Sunday morning that three starters — redshirt senior outfielder Nicole Mendes, senior infielder Taylon Snow, and senior infielder Jana Johns — and redshirt sophomore relief pitcher Brooke Vestal would be out for the three weekend games due to COVID-19 protocols.
While head coash Patty Gasso announced Wednesday that all four sidelined players strangely tested negative and are cleared to return, their absence at the time meant three new starters would be inserted into the OU lineup. The three players that got their chance delivered.
Green, Donihoo and Boone filled out Gasso’s lineup in the seven, eight and nine spots, respectively. They all earned their first start of the season in the Feb. 21 matchup and made their impact felt.
Green ended the week going 6-for-9 with three RBIs and the home run. She had previously started 85 of 87 career games before the 2021 season, but due to a lower leg injury, she had been sidelined for OU’s first four contests. With the unusual circumstances that COVID-19 has brought, Gasso knew she might have to rely on Green, and gave the junior the start at designated player. She was elated with her performance over the three games.
“Grace Green was a difference maker for us,” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “I don’t know if we come out of the week with three wins if we don’t have Grace Green in the lineup.”
Donihoo also contributed a great deal in her three starts, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs. The Mustang, Oklahoma, native started all 24 games for the Sooners in the shortened 2020 season, batting .145 with three doubles and six RBIs. She hadn’t gotten the opportunity to start this season with freshman phenom Tiare Jennings getting the first four starts at second base, but she got her chance and didn’t miss it.
Boone also went 3-for-6 over the three games with a stolen base. The Owasso, Oklahoma, product got four starts in the 2020 season but had yet to draw a start this year. Like Donihoo and Green, she made the most of her opportunity.
“Boone and Donihoo really, really played well,” Gasso said. “I was very impressed. Our seven, eight (and) nine saved us. I was really proud of that seven, eight (and) nine spot and what they did for us.”
Moving forward, with the uncertainty COVID-19 can bring, it’s continually more important than ever that the Sooners have depth on their roster. As the past week showed, anyone could have their number called at any time. Green, Donihoo and Boone took advantage of the chances they were given, and according to Gasso, she has peace of mind knowing they can get the job done.
“It is important because you never know what is going to happen,” Gasso said. “To be able to put those guys in the lineup and for them to handle things like pros is tremendous.”
