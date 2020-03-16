OU softball: Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes, Shannon Saile expected to return for 2021 season

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said seniors Giselle ‘G’ Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile are expected to return for the 2021 season. The Sooners played just 24 games before the season's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I expect the three seniors to be back," Gasso said in a media teleconference on Monday.
Gasso said Juarez and Mendes could possibly end up receiving a medical-redshirt. Juarez dealt with a bicep injury for the entirety of the season, limiting her to just 6.2 innings pitched. Mendes totaled just six at-bats while she was getting back to speed after suffering a knee injury in the fall.
Saile, the No. 1 in the Sooners’ rotation this season, would also return. She led the Sooners in strikeouts, innings pitched and wins.
The NCAA announced that all participants of spring sports would gain an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus, which would allow OU’s seniors to return.
